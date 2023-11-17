Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Travis County, Texas this week.
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
McNeil High School at Byron P. Steele High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LBJ Early College High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Giddings, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
