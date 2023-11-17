The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) and the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) play in a game with no set line at Strahan Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas State vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Strahan Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Texas State (13-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.9% of the time, 2.5% less often than UTSA (12-15-0) last season.

Texas State vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas State 66.0 135.3 66.7 143.3 131.6 UTSA 69.3 135.3 76.6 143.3 142.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bobcats put up 10.6 fewer points per game (66.0) than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).

Texas State went 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last season when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas State vs. UTSA Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas State 13-18-0 17-14-0 UTSA 12-15-0 17-10-0

Texas State vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas State UTSA 4-10 Home Record 8-10 7-7 Away Record 2-11 1-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.0 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.