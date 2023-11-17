How to Watch Texas State vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) battle the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It tips at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Denver vs South Alabama (4:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Coastal Carolina vs Furman (6:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Radford vs James Madison (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.
- Texas State had a 9-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Roadrunners finished 178th.
- Last year, the 66 points per game the Bobcats recorded were 10.6 fewer points than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).
- Texas State had a 3-0 record last season when putting up more than 76.6 points.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison
- Texas State scored 66.1 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
- The Bobcats surrendered 68.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 more points than they allowed in road games (66.6).
- When playing at home, Texas State averaged 0.2 fewer threes per game (4.1) than away from home (4.3). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (28.9%) compared to away from home (30%).
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 71-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|W 75-65
|Millett Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 93-54
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Strahan Arena
|11/21/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
