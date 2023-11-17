The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) battle the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Strahan Arena. It tips at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.
  • Texas State had a 9-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Roadrunners finished 178th.
  • Last year, the 66 points per game the Bobcats recorded were 10.6 fewer points than the Roadrunners allowed (76.6).
  • Texas State had a 3-0 record last season when putting up more than 76.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas State scored 66.1 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
  • The Bobcats surrendered 68.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 more points than they allowed in road games (66.6).
  • When playing at home, Texas State averaged 0.2 fewer threes per game (4.1) than away from home (4.3). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (28.9%) compared to away from home (30%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Little Rock L 71-66 Jack Stephens Center
11/11/2023 @ Miami (OH) W 75-65 Millett Hall
11/14/2023 @ Oklahoma L 93-54 Lloyd Noble Center
11/17/2023 UTSA - Strahan Arena
11/21/2023 McNeese - Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 Southern Utah - Thomas Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.