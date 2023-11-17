The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-0) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Southern vs. Old Dominion 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers averaged only 2.1 fewer points per game last year (60.3) than the Monarchs gave up (62.4).

Texas Southern went 2-6 last season when allowing fewer than 66.1 points.

Last year, the 66.1 points per game the Monarchs scored were 10.6 fewer points than the Tigers gave up (76.7).

Old Dominion went 6-0 last season when scoring more than 76.7 points.

Texas Southern Schedule