Friday's game at Chartway Arena has the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-0) going head to head against the Texas Southern Tigers (1-1) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 60-59 win for Old Dominion, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Tigers' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 109-67 victory against North American.

Texas Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Texas Southern vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 60, Texas Southern 59

Texas Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers were outscored by 16.4 points per game last season with a -474 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) and gave up 76.7 per contest (353rd in college basketball).

Texas Southern averaged 1.8 more points in SWAC games (62.1) than overall (60.3).

At home, the Tigers scored 60.8 points per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged on the road (60).

Texas Southern gave up 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 80.6 away.

