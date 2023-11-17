How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas A&M vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Saint Bonaventure vs Auburn (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Stonehill vs Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Florida State vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Central Arkansas vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Mercer vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UNC Greensboro vs Arkansas (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Sam Houston vs Ole Miss (9:00 PM ET | November 17)
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- In games Texas A&M shot higher than 41.6% from the field, it went 17-2 overall.
- The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles ranked 49th.
- Last year, the Aggies recorded just 2.6 more points per game (72.8) than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.2).
- Texas A&M went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Texas A&M played worse when playing at home last season, posting 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.
- At home, the Aggies gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than away from home (67).
- In terms of threes, Texas A&M was equally balanced at home and in away games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34% three-point percentage at home and a 33% mark in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.