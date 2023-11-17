The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-1) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 65.6 points per game last year were only 1.2 fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders gave up.

When Texas A&M-Commerce gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 7-4.

Last year, the Red Raiders put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Lions allowed (69.1).

Texas Tech went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

