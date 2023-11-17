The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) face the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. This clash will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank 160th 72.4 Points Scored 71.6 181st 248th 72.4 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 29.1 312th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.4 66th 264th 12.1 Assists 14.4 81st 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.