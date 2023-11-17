The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Schollmaier Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Mississippi Valley State's .607 ATS win percentage (17-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than TCU's .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record).

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 75.3 136.3 68.4 143.2 142.4 Mississippi Valley State 61.0 136.3 74.8 143.2 134.6

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Horned Frogs scored just 0.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).

When TCU totaled more than 74.8 points last season, it went 13-3 against the spread and 17-1 overall.

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 16-17-0 Mississippi Valley State 17-11-0 15-13-0

TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Mississippi Valley State 13-4 Home Record 4-6 4-7 Away Record 1-19 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

