How to Watch TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
TCU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs shot 45.4% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Delta Devils allowed to opponents.
- TCU went 13-4 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Delta Devils finished 328th.
- Last year, the 75.3 points per game the Horned Frogs scored were only 0.5 more points than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).
- When TCU totaled more than 74.8 points last season, it went 17-1.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- TCU averaged 77.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.3).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, TCU performed better at home last season, draining 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in away games.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|W 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 88-55
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
