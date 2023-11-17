Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Tatum High School vs. Whitney High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 17, Whitney High School will host Tatum High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tatum vs. Whitney Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hill County Games This Week
Abbott High School at Union Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iredell High School at Bynum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.