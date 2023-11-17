Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
There are three games featuring a Southland team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|LSU Tigers at SE Louisiana Lions
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Milwaukee Panthers at McNeese Cowgirls
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|-
