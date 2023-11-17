There is high school football action in Smith County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

    • Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Liberty Christian School at Grace Community School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Prosper, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    El Campo High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arp High School at Harmony High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Hallsville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

