Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Smith County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bullard High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
