Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Shiner High School vs. Holland High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Shiner High School is on the road versus Holland High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A - action.
Shiner vs. Holland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Holland, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bell County Games This Week
Belton High School at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Brenham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Comfort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Shelton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lavaca County Games This Week
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Sacred Heart School of Muenster
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
