Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rockwall County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Rockwall County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockwall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Rockwall High School at Waxahachie High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
