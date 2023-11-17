Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Robertson County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robertson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvert High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
