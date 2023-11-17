Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Rio Hondo High School vs. Goliad High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have an exciting high school clash -- Goliad High School vs. Rio Hondo High School -- in Marion, TX on Friday, November 17, starting at 7:30 PM CT.
Rio Hondo vs. Goliad Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Marion, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cameron County Games This Week
Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi at Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Benito High School at United High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victoria West High School at Harlingen South High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
