Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo High School vs. Victoria East High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo High School is on the road versus Victoria East High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
PSJA vs. Victoria East Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Victoria County Games This Week
Victoria West High School at Harlingen South High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Hidalgo County Games This Week
Sharyland Pioneer at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
