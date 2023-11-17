Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Nueces County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Blanco High School at London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi at Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Converse, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
