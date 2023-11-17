North Texas vs. LSU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The LSU Tigers (1-2) and the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) take the floor at TD Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has no set line.
North Texas vs. LSU Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: TD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Mean Green Betting Records & Stats
- North Texas' games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
- The Mean Green were 15-14-0 against the spread last season.
- LSU (10-20-0 ATS) covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 18.4% less often than North Texas (15-14-0) last year.
North Texas vs. LSU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|LSU
|67.6
|132.1
|70.7
|126.5
|139.2
|North Texas
|64.5
|132.1
|55.8
|126.5
|120.6
Additional North Texas Insights & Trends
- The Mean Green put up an average of 64.5 points per game last year, 6.2 fewer points than the 70.7 the Tigers gave up.
- When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, North Texas went 5-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
North Texas vs. LSU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|LSU
|10-20-0
|14-16-0
|North Texas
|15-14-0
|14-15-0
North Texas vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|LSU
|North Texas
|10-8
|Home Record
|14-2
|0-9
|Away Record
|10-3
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|65.6
|62.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
