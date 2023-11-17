The North Texas Mean Green (2-1) will face the LSU Tigers (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM ET and air on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. LSU Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

North Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Aaron Scott: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Texas vs. LSU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

LSU Rank LSU AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank 283rd 67.6 Points Scored 64.5 337th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 55.8 1st 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th 237th 12.3 Assists 11 329th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.5 44th

