Friday's contest between the North Texas Mean Green (2-1) and the LSU Tigers (1-2) at TD Arena has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with North Texas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Texas vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Texas vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 73, LSU 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-5.1)

North Texas (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Texas Performance Insights

North Texas had to rely on its defense last season, which ranked best in college basketball (55.8 points allowed per game), as it ranked 22nd-worst in college basketball offensively with just 64.5 points per contest.

With 26.7 rebounds allowed per game, the Mean Green ranked eighth-best in college basketball. They ranked 251st in college basketball by grabbing 30.6 rebounds per contest.

North Texas ranked 329th in college basketball with 11 dimes per contest.

The Mean Green committed 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

The Mean Green drained 7.5 treys per game (166th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 35.1% shooting percentage (122nd-ranked) from three-point land.

North Texas thrived when it came to defending against three-point shooting last year, ranking fifth-best in the country in threes allowed per game (5.1) and 18th-best in three-point percentage allowed (30.2%).

Last season North Texas took 58.7% two-pointers, accounting for 66.7% of the team's buckets. It shot 41.3% three-pointers (33.3% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.