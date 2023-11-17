Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Newton County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Starks High School at Burkeville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17

5:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Burkeville, TX

Burkeville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Starks High School at Burkeville High School