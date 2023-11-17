Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Montgomery County, Texas this week.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Randall Reed, TX

Randall Reed, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia High School at College Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Conference: 5A - District 19

5A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Giddings, TX

Giddings, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School