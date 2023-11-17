Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McMullen County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in McMullen County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McMullen County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McMullen County High School at Utopia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Utopia, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.