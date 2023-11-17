Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Marshall High School vs. Midlothian Heritage High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Midlothian Heritage High School will host Marshall High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall vs. M. Heritage Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Athens, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Ellis County Games This Week
Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall High School at Waxahachie High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Oak High School at Amarillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Witchata Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.