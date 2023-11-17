College Station High School will host Magnolia High School in 5A - District 19 play on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Magnolia vs. College Station Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

A&M Consolidated at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage School at St. Joseph Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Randall Reed, TX

Randall Reed, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Giddings, TX

Giddings, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Oak Ridge High School