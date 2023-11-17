The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Lamb County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

    • Lamb County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Miami High School at Springlake-Earth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Matador, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

