Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kimble County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Kimble County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kimble County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Junction High School at Winters High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Winters, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.