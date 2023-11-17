A pair of streaking squads square off when the No. 6 Houston Cougars (4-0) visit the Utah Utes (3-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The Cougars are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Utes, victors in three in a row.

Houston vs. Utah Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars shot 45.9% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Utes allowed to opponents.
  • Houston went 26-0 when it shot better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Utes ranked 16th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished 13th.
  • Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars put up were 11.1 more points than the Utes allowed (63.8).
  • Houston went 27-1 last season when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • Houston averaged 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
  • The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.
  • Houston drained 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 82-50 Fertitta Center
11/13/2023 Stetson W 79-48 Fertitta Center
11/16/2023 Towson W 65-49 TD Arena
11/17/2023 Utah - TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana - Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

