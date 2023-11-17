Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Harrison County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Marshall High School at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.