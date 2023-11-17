There is an intriguing high school clash in College Station, TX on Friday, November 17 (starting at 7:30 PM CT), with Silsbee High School hosting Gatesville High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gatesville vs. Silsbee Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hardin County Games This Week

Lumberton High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Silsbee High School at Gatesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Coryell County Games This Week

Silsbee High School at Gatesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakwood High School at Oglesby High School