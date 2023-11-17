Lone Star High School will host Forney High School on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT.

Forney vs. Lone Star Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birdville, TX

Birdville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Longview High School at Reedy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Anna High School at China Spring

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Joshua, TX

Joshua, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Highland Park, TX

Highland Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sadler, TX

Sadler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvarado High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Saginaw, TX

Saginaw, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LaVega High School - Waco at Panther Creek High School - Frisco

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Palestine, TX

Palestine, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18

7:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Kaufman County Games This Week

Comanche High School at Scurry-Rosser High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Burleson, TX

Burleson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at North Forney High School