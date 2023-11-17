Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Cuero High School vs. Hamshire Fannett High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM CT, Cuero High School plays on the road against Hamshire Fannett High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cuero vs. HFHS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Katy, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.