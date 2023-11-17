Want to know how to stream high school football games in Collin County, Texas this week? We have the information here.

Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

Birdville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Lone Star High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Longview High School at Reedy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

Melissa, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Anna High School at China Spring

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

Joshua, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

Highland Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

Sadler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvarado High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

Saginaw, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LaVega High School - Waco at Panther Creek High School - Frisco

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School