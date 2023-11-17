We have an exciting high school game in Mesquite, TX on Friday, November 17 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with North Forney High School hosting Cedar Hill High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cedar Hill vs. North Forney Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Kaufman County Games This Week

Forney High School at Lone Star High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Comanche High School at Scurry-Rosser High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Burleson, TX

Burleson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Coppell High School at Jesuit College Prep School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Gilmer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17

6:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park High School - Dallas at McKinney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Birdville, TX

Birdville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dallas Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Wylie East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at South Oak Cliff High School