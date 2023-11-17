Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burnet County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Burnet County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Burnet County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Marcos Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
