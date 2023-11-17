Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Bay Area Christian School vs. Holy Cross Of San Antonio Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, November 17 at 7:00 PM CT, Holy Cross Of San Antonio will host Bay Area Christian School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay Area Chr. vs. Holy Cross Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
Veritas Academy at Saint Mary's Hall School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph High School at Industrial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Vanderbilt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Converse, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Converse, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Galveston County Games This Week
C E King High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Springs High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
