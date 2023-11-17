Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Austin County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Austin County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Austin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yoakum High School at Brazos High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Wallis, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
