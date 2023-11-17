Friday's game between the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) matching up at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Jose State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:15 PM ET on November 17.

The game has no line set.

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 69, Abilene Christian 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Jose State (-9.1)

San Jose State (-9.1) Computer Predicted Total: 129.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

Abilene Christian scored 75.0 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 71.1 points per contest (211th-ranked).

The Wildcats pulled down 29.6 rebounds per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Abilene Christian racked up assists last season, ranking 24th-best in the country with 15.7 per game.

The Wildcats ranked seventh-best in the nation by forcing 16.4 turnovers per game. They ranked 224th in college basketball by averaging 12.3 turnovers per contest.

The Wildcats ranked 219th in the country with 7.0 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 168th with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Last year Abilene Christian gave up 6.2 treys per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.2% (317th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Abilene Christian took 65.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74% of the team's buckets. It shot 34.1% three-pointers (26% of the team's baskets).

