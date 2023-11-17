The San Jose State Spartans (2-1) play the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

Abilene Christian compiled an 11-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.9% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Spartans finished 28th.

The Wildcats' 75.0 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

Abilene Christian put together an 11-7 record last season in games it scored more than 66.2 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

Abilene Christian averaged 81.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.5 away.

The Wildcats conceded 64.0 points per game at home last season, and 78.2 away.

Abilene Christian made more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

