We have an exciting high school game in Rosenberg, TX on Friday, November 17 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Fulshear High School hosting A&M Consolidated.

A&M vs. Fulshear Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Lumberton High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Logos Preparatory Academy at Hill Country Christian School of Austin

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 17

5:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Heights at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Delmar, TX

Delmar, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Randle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Brenham, TX

Brenham, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Tully, TX

Tully, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

Magnolia High School at College Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Conference: 5A - District 19

5A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage School at St. Joseph Catholic School