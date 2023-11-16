Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Walker County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Walker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Allen Academy at Alpha Omega Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Huntsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
