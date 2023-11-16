Veritas Academy is on the road versus Saint Mary's Hall School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 16.

Veritas vs. St. Mary's Hall Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

Bay Area Christian School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph High School at Industrial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Vanderbilt, TX

Vanderbilt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flour Bluff High School at Veterans Memorial High School - San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Converse, TX

Converse, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

A. C. Jones High School at Davenport High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Jourdanton, TX

Jourdanton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dripping Springs High School at Judson High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18

2:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: Converse, TX

Converse, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamo Heights High School at Gregory-Portland High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18

2:00 PM CT on November 18 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

McNeil High School at Byron P. Steele High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LBJ Early College High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lorena High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: Giddings, TX

Giddings, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sinton High School at Lago Vista High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio , TX

San Antonio , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Ronald Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17

7:30 PM CT on November 17 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Jasper High School