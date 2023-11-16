UT Arlington vs. New Mexico November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) play the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 airing on MW Network.
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)
- Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Mexico Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaelen House: 16.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Morris Udeze: 16.4 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamal Mashburn Jr.: 19.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 8.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Donovan Dent: 5.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Mexico Rank
|New Mexico AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|66.4
|314th
|297th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|6.4
|285th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
