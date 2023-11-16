The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) battle the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks shot at a 41.4% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Lobos averaged.

UT Arlington put together a 10-4 straight up record in games it shot above 43.6% from the field.

The Lobos ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Mavericks ranked 11th.

The Mavericks' 66.4 points per game last year were 7.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed.

UT Arlington went 5-1 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (61.5).

At home, the Mavericks allowed 66.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).

UT Arlington knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.4%) than on the road (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule