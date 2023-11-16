The Golden State Warriors (6-6) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 115 - Thunder 111

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-3.5)

Warriors (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.9

The Warriors (5-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 72.7% of the time, 31% less often than the Thunder (8-3-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Oklahoma City (2-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Golden State (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the total 45.5% of the time this season (five out of 11). That's more often than Golden State and its opponents have (five out of 12).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 3-2, a better mark than the Warriors have recorded (2-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder rank seventh in the NBA with 116.5 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 10th with 111.6 points allowed per game.

Oklahoma City has been struggling in terms of rebounding this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA in boards per game (40.5) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed per game (47.4).

The Thunder are averaging 24.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 14.1 turnovers per game, Oklahoma City ranks 15th in the NBA. It forces 15.5 turnovers per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

So far this year, the Thunder are sinking 11.9 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

