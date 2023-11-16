Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a player to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) and the Golden State Warriors (6-6) go head to head at Chase Center on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder won their previous game against the Spurs, 123-87, on Tuesday. Gilgeous-Alexander was their high scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28 6 5 7 0 1
Josh Giddey 18 7 7 0 2 0
Jalen Williams 11 2 3 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 24.0 points, 6.7 boards and 7.0 assists per game. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1.0 block.
  • Chet Holmgren provides 15.3 points, 7.0 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).
  • Luguentz Dort gives the Thunder 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.
  • The Thunder get 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Jalen Williams.
  • The Thunder get 9.0 points, 4.7 boards and 5.0 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Watch Stephen Curry, Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.