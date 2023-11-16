How to Watch the Thunder vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (6-6) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4) on November 16, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info
|Thunder vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Warriors Injury Report
|Thunder vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Warriors Prediction
|Thunder vs Warriors Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Warriors' opponents have knocked down.
- Oklahoma City has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fifth.
- The Thunder average 5.7 more points per game (116.5) than the Warriors allow (110.8).
- When Oklahoma City puts up more than 110.8 points, it is 6-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder put up 120.1 points per game in home games, compared to 110.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.8 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City is ceding 116.4 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 103.3.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Thunder have fared worse at home this season, averaging 11.7 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.3 per game and a 40.2% percentage away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.